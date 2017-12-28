28 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Four Suspect Arrested After Shrouded Dead Body Found in a Maize Flour Milling Shop in Hamarweyne

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Hamarweyne district administration is conducting an investigation on four people who were arrested from a maize flour milling shop in which a shrouded dead body was found.

The son of the shop owner and workers who were renovating the shop were arrested as the police found them at the crime scene and they could not tell who killed or placed the dead body there.

The secretary of the Hamarweyne district administration told Radio Dalsan that the suspects were taken to the CID office where they will be interrogated.

Somalia

13 Somalis Found Dead in a Container Truck

Bodies of 13 Somalis believed to have suffocated in the back of a container truck were discovered on Tuesday in a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.