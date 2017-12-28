Somalia: Four Suspect Arrested After Shrouded Dead Body Found in a Maize Flour Milling Shop in Hamarweyne

The Hamarweyne district administration is conducting an investigation on four people who were arrested from a maize flour milling shop in which a shrouded dead body was found.

The son of the shop owner and workers who were renovating the shop were arrested as the police found them at the crime scene and they could not tell who killed or placed the dead body there.

The secretary of the Hamarweyne district administration told Radio Dalsan that the suspects were taken to the CID office where they will be interrogated.