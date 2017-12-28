South Africa: Intelligence Led Joint Operation Intercepts Crime Syndicate

press release

In a concerted effort to eradicate any form of criminality in this Province, especially the serious and violent crimes, an Intelligence Led Joint Operation composed of the Provincial Tracking Team, Crime Intelligence and the Provincial Detectives, intercepted a kidnapping syndicate between last night 27 December 2017 and this morning, 28 December 2017.

Following information received by operatives about an alleged kidnapping incident in progress of a business man in the Thohoyandou Policing area, a sting joint operation was activated.

The suspects demanded a ransom from the family members of the kidnapped victim to release him. After they ordered the family to drop the ransom money at a particular point in Polokwane, the members monitored the drop-off point until about 01:00 this morning when the transaction started.

Police approached the suspects and ordered them to surrender, but they sped off and a vehicle chase ensued. The suspects started shooting at the Police who retaliated, for a distance of about 43 kilometres from Polokwane along the R81/ Polokwane and Mooketsi road, when the driver of the suspect's car, lost control. One suspect managed to escape and fled, the second suspect was arrested. The kidnapped victim was successfully rescued without any harm.

The arrested suspect will appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate Court soon on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, impersonating a Traffic Police Officer and extortion. The second suspect who is now identified, is still being traced.

Police investigations are still continuing.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the dedicated Team of members on how they reacted to this incident so professional. "Criminals out there who are still trying their dirty tricks in any way to terrorize our communities, will be dealt with mercilessly and without compromise."