28 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Intelligence Led Joint Operation Intercepts Crime Syndicate

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

In a concerted effort to eradicate any form of criminality in this Province, especially the serious and violent crimes, an Intelligence Led Joint Operation composed of the Provincial Tracking Team, Crime Intelligence and the Provincial Detectives, intercepted a kidnapping syndicate between last night 27 December 2017 and this morning, 28 December 2017.

Following information received by operatives about an alleged kidnapping incident in progress of a business man in the Thohoyandou Policing area, a sting joint operation was activated.

The suspects demanded a ransom from the family members of the kidnapped victim to release him. After they ordered the family to drop the ransom money at a particular point in Polokwane, the members monitored the drop-off point until about 01:00 this morning when the transaction started.

Police approached the suspects and ordered them to surrender, but they sped off and a vehicle chase ensued. The suspects started shooting at the Police who retaliated, for a distance of about 43 kilometres from Polokwane along the R81/ Polokwane and Mooketsi road, when the driver of the suspect's car, lost control. One suspect managed to escape and fled, the second suspect was arrested. The kidnapped victim was successfully rescued without any harm.

The arrested suspect will appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate Court soon on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, impersonating a Traffic Police Officer and extortion. The second suspect who is now identified, is still being traced.

Police investigations are still continuing.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the dedicated Team of members on how they reacted to this incident so professional. "Criminals out there who are still trying their dirty tricks in any way to terrorize our communities, will be dealt with mercilessly and without compromise."

South Africa

Level 6 Water Restrictions in Cape Town Next Month

The City of Cape Town has reminded all water users that level six water restrictions will apply from 1 January 2018. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.