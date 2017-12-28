South Africa: Hilton SAPS Seek Wanted Persons

press release

Hilton SAPS is appealing for assistance from the community in locating Siphesihle Percival Mncwabe (24) from Hilton College, Valley Compound. The suspect is wanted for house breaking with intent to steal and theft that he committed at Hilton College Complex, Pietermaritzburg committed on 19 November 2016 at 10:30. He appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates' Court and the charges were provisionally withdrawn due to unavailability of the witness at that stage. On 24 July 2017, the summons were issued by Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court, warning the accused to appear before court in August 2017 but he failed. His warrant arrest was issued.

The second suspect, Nhlanhla Michael Jili (47), also known as Dlamini, from Dambuza Location, Pietermaritzburg near Sanzwili Primary School, was caught by the shop owner at Hilton Village, stealing items from the business premises 4 December 2015, at 15:00. The suspect was then arrested by Hilton police and where he was charged for theft. He appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates' Court and was granted bail. On Friday 22 June 2017 the accused failed to appear before Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court and his bail was revoked. His warrant was issued and is being sought by police.

The third suspect, Koshik Subha (40), from Crest Place, Northdale was employed as a cashier in one of the business premises in Hilton, when it was discovered that he had been stealing money when he was cashing up. The incident took place on 28 February 2015, the suspect confessed to his supervisor and promised to re-pay the money, which he never did. A case of theft was opened for further investigation and a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

We appeal to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects (picture attached) to contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Thobani Nxele of Hilton SAPS on 072 108 1738 or 033 845 6520/1/5 or our Crime Stop on 08600 10111.