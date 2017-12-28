Zambia: Ex-Lands PS Suba Applies for Injunction Against Mulungushi Village Complex

FORMER Lands Permanent Secretary Inutu Suba has applied for an order of injunction to restrain Mulungushi Village complex from forcibly ejecting her or locking her out of the complex until she is paid all terminal benefits.

Ms Suba in a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court stated that she had been harassed by Mulungushi Village Complex management after the termination of her contract knowing that she was entitled to stay there until she was paid in full as a civil servant.

She stated that she had been under pressure from Mulungushi Village complex management to recover rentals from Government and was being forced to settle the rental arrears incurred by Government and wanted to transfer the tenancy agreement into her name impulsively.

" I have been subjected to inhuman treatment, undue pressure, threats and psychological torture which is not supposed to be the case even if I am not a legal tenant yet, procedure must be followed," she said.

Ms Suba is now seeking a declaration that she was entitled to be accommodated by Government up to receipt of the balance of her terminal benefits inclusive of repatriation allowance.

She is further seeking a declaration that she was entitled to three months free accommodation from the time of receiving her terminal benefits and repatriation allowance as a former civil servant.

The plaintiff stated that as per condition of service, she should be paid all her terminal benefits inclusive of repatriation allowance prior to surrendering the official accommodation upon termination of her service as she was entitled to official accommodation by virtue of instructions from cabinet office.

She indicated that her termination was done in September 2014, but continued living at the said complex as her terminal benefits had not been paid in full while her repatriation dues had to date also remained unpaid.

She indicated that parties had agreed that once Government surrendered tenancy of the house and all dues paid, she would give the owners a notice of such occurrence so that she either enters in a tenancy agreement or vacates the house.

She alleged that government purportedly transferred the tenancy agreement to her at one stage when it thought that she had already been paid her dues but that the mistake was corrected.

The plaintiff said she has suffered at the hands of the complex's management together with her mentally retarded child and other people she was keeping hence the need for her to be granted an injunction.