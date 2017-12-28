Zambia: Shopper Killed in Store Attack

IN a tragic case of being caught in the wrong place at the wrong time, a Lusaka man has been killed by robbers who attached a shop he was in Lusaka's Kanyama township.

Mathews Mumba, 33, was killed by robbers who attacked a shop owned by a Rwandese in Kanyama township on Tuesday around 20:00 hours.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement that the incident happened while the city was experiencing heavy rain.

Ms Katongo said the criminals attacked a shop of a Rwandese aged, 29, whom they robbed and inflicted a deep cut on the back of his head.

"The criminals further injured two clients who were in the shop identified as Mathews Mumba, who died on the spot after sustaining a deep cut on the back of the head and David Chiluba, who sustained a painful neck and is receiving treatment," she said.

Ms Katongo said the body of the deceased was in the University Teaching Hospital mortuary and police have instituted investigations.

Meanwhile, Police have detained a man who was on the run after hacking his wife to death on Christmas Day.

Ms Katongo said Rogers Mbewe of Garden House township, aged between 50-55 had been detained by police after he was apprehended by members of the public.

He is alleged to have killed his wife Patricia Phiri, 49, when he hacked her with a wood carving tool.

Ms Katongo said the accused was apprehended by members of the public on Tuesday around 19:00 hours and surrendered him to Plain View Police Station after he attempted to commit suicide by consuming doom.

Ms Phiri had been strangled and had also sustained a deep cut on the head, cuts on the throat and dislocated right shoulder.

The murder is alleged to have happened between 22:00 hours on Christmas Day and 06:00 hours the next day.

The body was found in the morning lying in a pool of blood by relatives of the deceased.