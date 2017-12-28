28 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Mpumalanga - a Thin Line Between Democracy and Fascism

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Paul Trewhela

There needs to be an independent judicial inquiry to decide whether threats of violence in Mpumalanga by armed and uniformed members of Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) - as headed by deputy minister of defence and military veterans, Kebby Maphatsoe - did or did not play a significant role in providing delegates to the ANC elective conference in Soweto.

After electing Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president, the delegates chose David Mabuza (ANC Chairman and premier of Mpumalanga) as deputy president and Free State premier Ace Magashule as secretary general.

Magashule as ANC secretary general is now one of the most powerful people in South Africa, especially if he is still supported by Mabuza.

What happened in Mpumalanga is crucial for the whole country. With only 4.04 million people according to the 2011 census (by comparison with 12.27 million in Gauteng), the province nevertheless was kingmaker in providing nearly twice as many delegates as Gauteng to the ANC conference.

This means that video evidence of what is alleged to have taken place in Mpumalanga in the lead-up to the elective conference has vital, national importance. The matter can not be left to ANC itself to sort out. There is...

South Africa

Level 6 Water Restrictions in Cape Town Next Month

The City of Cape Town has reminded all water users that level six water restrictions will apply from 1 January 2018. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.