South Africa: Mpumalanga - a Thin Line Between Democracy and Fascism

There needs to be an independent judicial inquiry to decide whether threats of violence in Mpumalanga by armed and uniformed members of Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) - as headed by deputy minister of defence and military veterans, Kebby Maphatsoe - did or did not play a significant role in providing delegates to the ANC elective conference in Soweto.

After electing Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president, the delegates chose David Mabuza (ANC Chairman and premier of Mpumalanga) as deputy president and Free State premier Ace Magashule as secretary general.

Magashule as ANC secretary general is now one of the most powerful people in South Africa, especially if he is still supported by Mabuza.

What happened in Mpumalanga is crucial for the whole country. With only 4.04 million people according to the 2011 census (by comparison with 12.27 million in Gauteng), the province nevertheless was kingmaker in providing nearly twice as many delegates as Gauteng to the ANC conference.

This means that video evidence of what is alleged to have taken place in Mpumalanga in the lead-up to the elective conference has vital, national importance. The matter can not be left to ANC itself to sort out. There is...