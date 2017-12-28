28 December 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Mozambique: 13 Somalis Found Dead in a Bush

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The East African
A map of Mozambique.
By Arnaldo Vieira

Bodies of 13 Somalis believed to have suffocated in the back of a container truck were discovered on Tuesday in a village in central Mozambique.

According to the authorities, the bodies were found dumped in a bush some 200 metres from a police station in Cheringoma in Sofala Province.

The Mozambican government said investigations are ongoing but did not give any details.

A government source quoted in the local O País newspaper said the Somalia nationals were suspected illegal immigrants travelling from the north to south of the country.

"They were probably illegal migrants who were being ferried in a container truck and may have died of suffocation.

"As soon as the driver realised they were dead, he threw them in the bush," the source told O País.

The southern African country is a major transit route for migrants, used by human traffickers to ferry Somalis and Ethiopians to South Africa.

In May, Mozambique deported 24 Ethiopians found with fake visas.

Mozambique

FDA Case - Setina Titosse Sentenced to 18 Years

The Maputo City Court on Wednesday sentenced Setina Titosse, former chairperson of the government's Agricultural… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.