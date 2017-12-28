28 December 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

South Sudan's Kiir Tells Army Not to Retaliate

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Oduha

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has told the army not to retaliate against rebels in order to honour the latest cessation of hostilities agreement signed last Thursday in Ethiopia.

President Kiir said his government was committed to the ceasefire pact that came into effect on Sunday but was shattered hours later when the military clashed with rebels in Yei River and Unity States.

Both sides accused the other of starting the fighting.

Mr Kiir expressed disappointment over the breach of the truce.

"Shortly the international community will say all sides are guilty of violations of ceasefire. But now, we will keep our words. Let me assure you that we are not going on the offensive," he said.

He urged international monitors mandated by the August 2015 peace agreement to single out the violators.

President Kiir reiterated that he had issued orders for the immediate implementation of the ceasefire so as to guarantee the safety of civilians and humanitarian services in the war-torn country.

Earlier this week, the President said his government's top priority in 2018 was to restore peace and unity among all communities in the country.

South Sudan, which attained independence in 2011, has been in a four-year civil war.

More than 100,000 people have lost their lives in the conflict, according to the International Crisis Group.

Over two million South Sudanese have become refugees, while another one million people remain internally displaced, according to the UN.

South Sudan

22 Killed, 18 Injured in Inter-Clan War

At least 22 people have been killed in inter-clan clashes in South Sudan, a local government official has said. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.