Liberia: Nation Awaits New President

Liberians will today know the identity of the their new president as the National Elections Commission (NEC) begins the announcement of provisional results of the Dec. 26, 2017 presidential runoff.

The elections body said vote tallying is continuing across the country. With a little over 2 million voting population, the election is expected to record a less number of voters compared to the October 10, 2017 legislative and presidential elections, which registered more that 70% turn out.

Vice President Joseph Boakai of the ruling Unity Party and opposition leader George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) contested the election.

Independent since 1947, this is the first time in more than 70 years that Liberia will see one democratically elected government hand power to another.

On Nov. 6, the Court halted the second round presidential election based on LP's petition that its post election complaint alleging fraud must be heard before the elections body proceed with the votes.

The complaining parties did not prove the allegations of violation of the constitution and elections law, fraudulent acts and gross irregularities during the Oct. 10 elections, the Supreme Court ruled.