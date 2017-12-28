West Africa: 'Free, Fair, Transparent' - Ecowas Election Mission Describes Liberia's Runoff

Monrovia — The head of ECOWAS Elections Observation Mission to Liberia, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, has described the just-ended runoff election as free, fair and transparent, urging political parties to remain restrain and peaceful until the final result.

"The ECOWAS commends the CDC and UP candidates for their demonstration of statesmanship and exemplary conduct so far, and urges them to stay the course of restrain, legality and peace until the end of the process," he said.

He made the statement at a press conference in Monrovia on December 27, 2017.

Former Ghanaian President John Mahama noted that the conduct of the December 26 runoff election was peaceful and urged the two political parties to accept the verdict of the ballot box as will be declared by the NEC.

"The Mission appeals to the candidates to gracefully accept the will of the people and in the event of genuine grievances, to resort exclusively to legal means to seek redress."

"The mission also congratulates the other 18 candidates and political parties for their role in ensuring healthy political competition and a peaceful electoral process."

He continued: "The Mission specifically congratulates the members and staff of the NEC for the measures taken to correct the shortcomings observed during the first round elections and for the professionalism demonstrated throughout the runoff Presidential election," he averred.

The former Ghanaian President added that most polling places visited during the runoff were opened not later than 15 minutes after the official opening time, acknowledging that security presence and representatives of both political parties were in full attendance.

"The vote counting processes at the polling places were conducted transparently and professionally in the presence of the agents of the two candidates and some local observers, ECC, INHCR among others," he noted.

The ECOWAS Elections Observer Mission Head also congratulated Liberians for their patience, determination and peaceful conduct demonstrated during the electoral process and urged all development partners to continue their many support for the forward match of the country.

"The ECOWAS Observation Mission warmly congratulates Liberians for their patience, determination and peaceful conduct demonstrated so far and appeals to them to maintain the same spirit till the end of the process.

The ECOWAS Election Mission urges all development partners to continue to provide more support to Liberia in order to ensure that the country maintains its progress towards political and soci-economic development," he asserted.