Liberians Must Accept the Election Results

editorial

On Tuesday, December 26, 2017, Liberians went to the polls to vote their choice in a presidential runoff election between the Unity Party (UP) and Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) after weeks of legal battle at the National Elections Commission (NEC) and the Supreme Court of Liberia.

The Two Parties were qualified for the runoff after they became the highest among 20 presidential candidates in the October 10, 2017 elections. From all indications, the runoff election was relatively peaceful bot turnout low. Now that the NEC has begun tallying the votes and official announcement of results expected anytime soon, it is our hope that Liberians will continue to exhibit a high degree of patience and non-violent posture.

Like The First round of elections wherein citizens were peaceful and waited for the official results from NEC, we are urging all Liberians to adopt similar behavior because this country is not prepared for any violence if the result does not go the way of your political party or candidate. The result of the runoff election must be accepted by all whether your candidate wins or not. In any competition, there must be a winner; so is the case of Liberia.

Let Us Accept the election results once it is certified by all observers, party agents and NEC regardless of who the result favors. Liberia must move forward as the country enters 2018. If there is any dissatisfaction over the results, the aggrieved party has the right to seek legal redress in the soonest possible time. Liberia's democracy should be protected for the good of all Liberians. Accepting the result of the election in good faith shows that democracy is working for the growth of our common denominator, which is Liberia.

We Take This time to commend all Liberians for participating in the electoral process peacefully. Our thanks and appreciation also go to members of the international community, ECOWAS, African Union and other partners for their support to Liberia's democracy. We say, you are true partners to our beloved country.