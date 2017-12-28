Liberia: Votes Count Continues

The tallying of votes from the December 26, 2017 presidential runoff election is continuing at various magisterial offices of the National Elections Commission (NEC) across Liberia. The counting of votes began on Wednesday, December 27, 2017.

The run-off presidential election officially scheduled for November 7, 2017 between Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and the Unity Party (UP) was delayed due to a court action by Liberty Party and Unity Party.

The two parties claimed that the first round of voting was characterized by massive frauds and irregularities.

Tuesday's poll saw a poor turned out, but low participation of voters was blamed on trucking and voters' fatigue reportedly caused by the festive Christmas season.

Although the electoral body is still tallying votes, but unofficial results available from the counties, have placed Senator Weah in the lead.

Weah's contender, Vice President Joseph Boakai, is said to have swept votes from his hometown of Lofa County, while Senator Weah has reportedly won votes cast in the southeastern counties of Grand Gedeh, Sinoe, River Cess, Sinoe and Grand Kru.

Our correspondents in Nimba disclosed that Vice President Boakai narrowly won the votes from Nimba County, while Bong voted for Weah due to his running mate, Senator Jewel Taylor's influence in the county.