Liberia: Ecowas Wants Candidates Accept Results

The ECOWAS Election Observation Mission has expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the 26th December run-off election in Liberia.

In a statement Wednesday, the Mission urges the National Elections Commission to approach the concluding phases of the process with fairness, openness and transparency until the proclamation of results. The ECOWAS Observation Mission also urges NEC to work diligently and expedite action on the proclamation of the provisional results in order to avoid creating anxiety within the polity.

The body commended Ambassador George M. Weah of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai for their demonstration of statesmanship and exemplary conduct so far, and urged them to stay the course of restraint, legality and peace until the end of the process.

The Mission also congratulates the other eighteen candidates and political parties for their role in ensuring healthy political competition and a peaceful electoral process.

It urges both CDC and UP candidates, in particular, and their political parties and followers to accept the verdict of the ballot box as will be declared by NEC, and refrain from prematurely declaring results of the election.

The Mission appeals to the candidates to gracefully accept the will of the people and in the event of genuine grievances, to resort exclusively to legal means to seek redress.

It congratulated the members and staff of the NEC for the measures taken to correct the shortcomings observed during the first round election and for the professionalism demonstrated throughout the run-off presidential election.

The ECOWAS Observation Mission also congratulated Liberians for their patience, determination and peaceful conduct demonstrated so far and appeals to them to maintain the same spirit till the end of the process.

The Mission expresses gratitude to the Government and people of Liberia, the National Electoral Commission (NEC), and security agencies for creating the enabling environment for the smooth conduct of the electoral process.

It then urged all development partners to continue to provide more support to Liberia in order to ensure that the country maintains its progress towards political and socio-economic development.