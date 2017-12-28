28 December 2017

Kenya: Inspekta Mwala Recuperating After Road Accident

By Hilary Kimuyu

Popular comedian Davies Mwabili of the Inspekta Mwala fame is recuperating after surviving a road accident on Tuesday on Mombasa road, Nairobi.

According to Citizen TV, on which Inspekta Mwala is aired on Monday nights, the actor, who was rushed to hospital after the accident, is in a stable condition.

After Citizen TV broke the news of the actor's involvement in the accident, there were rumours on social media that he had passed on.

But the station was quick to set the record straight on the actor's condition.

Before joining the cast of Inspekta Mwala, as the lead character, Mwabili had made a name for himself in the popular TV comedy Vitimbi which aired for several years on KBC.

