Liberia: CDC Youth Chair Lauds Peers for Historic Victory

Photo: Liberian Observer

A CDC supporter shows her joy at George Weah's victory in Liberia.

It is no secret that a victory for the Coalition for Democratic Congress (CDC) is a victory for many young Liberians, even though the older ones are not excluded from the process.

CDC Youth League chair, Jefferson T. Koijee, has been elatedly congratulating his peers, whose relentless efforts, he said, had ensured victory for the party.

The CDC has won a huge following among the nation's youthful population, which from a random survey, make up over 65 percent of the country's citizens who have been supportive of the party standard bearer Senator George Weah's presidential bid since he made the declaration in 2005.

Hundreds of partisans who assembled at the party's headquarters last night were seen chanting slogans like, "our victory has come"; "Liberia is back to Liberians", "country giant beats old man Joe."

"We want to appreciate the African Union (AU), European Union (EU), The Carter Center, and most especially our own supporters and partisans. We want to also appreciate our critics, whose criticisms helped us in many ways, including winning the run-off election," Koijee told reporters yesterday in Monrovia at the party's headquarters in Congo Town.

Mr. Koijee said the CDC remains grateful to the people of Liberia for the election of Sen. Weah, who has remained in opposition to the government of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for the last 12 years with the backing of some members of the youth population.

"We are delighted that Sen. Weah understands the needs of the youth, which include unemployment and the lack of quality education, but believes strongly that the youth will benefit from the party's pending decisions that will come shortly after the inauguration," Koijee said.

Koijee said the issue of reconciliation, empowerment, education and development will remain cardinal to the CDC-led government, noting that the President-elect along with his team are prepared to reconcile Liberians.

"We are calling on our supporters to assemble at the CDC's party headquarters beginning tomorrow, December 29, 2017 for the commencement of the party's victory. We are grateful that our partisans have been patient over the years and today, Liberia can celebrate," Koijee said.

In spite of warning from authorities of the National Elections Commission (NEC) about celebrations in the absence of an official declaration of the runoff result, hundreds of the CDC supporters took to the streets yesterday shortly after the commission released the preliminary results that put the CDC ahead of the governing Unity Party of Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.