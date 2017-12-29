28 December 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Liberia: Change Is On, Says Weah in Acknowledgment of Victory

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Liberian Observer
A CDC supporter shows her joy at George Weah's victory in Liberia.

Ex-football superstar George Weah was announced the winner on Thursday of Liberia's presidential run-off, beating Vice President Joseph Boakai in the first democratic transfer of power in decades following two devastating civil wars.

Weah is set to replace incumbent Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who took over at the helm of Africa's oldest republic in 2006.

The National Election Commission (NEC) said Weah had won an insurmountable 61.5 percent of Tuesday's vote, which was delayed several weeks after a legal challenge from Boakai.

The NEC said that with 98.1 percent of all votes counted, Boakai had only secured 38.5 percent support.

NEC President Jerome Korkoya told reporters that definitive results would be released Friday.

But Weah wasted no time in acknowledging the win, posting on Twitter: "My fellow Liberians, I deeply feel the emotion of all the nation. I measure the importance and the responsibility of the immense task which I embrace today. Change is on."

Ahead of Thursday's results, armed and helmeted police deployed outside the poll body's headquarters and some of Weah's supporters were already rejoicing.

"The Liberian people clearly made their choice... and all together we are very confident in the result of the electoral process," tweeted Weah before the official results were announced.

Weah topped the first round of voting in October with 38.4 percent of ballots but failed to win the 50 percent necessary to avoid a run-off. Boakai came second with 28.8 perce

More on This

CDC Youth Chair Lauds Peers for Historic Victory

It is no secret that a victory for the Coalition for Democratic Congress (CDC) is a victory for many young Liberians,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.