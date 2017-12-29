Rwanda: What's On This Weekend? - New Year Countdown Concert

The New Year is fast approaching. Looking for something fun to do this weekend? There's always something going on in Kigali. Check out our guide for things to do this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

New Year Countdown Concert

Nigerian Afro-pop songbird Yemi Alade and Kenyan Afro-pop band Sauti Sol will headline the New Year

Countdown Concert on December 31. Also, Impala Orchestra will be on hand to deliver classic oldies. Those in attendance will usher into the New Year

with the 'Africa' singers and enjoy a spectacle of fireworks. This happens at Kigali Convention Centre on December 31. Entrance fee is Rwf30,000 for regular section and Rwf50, 000 for VIP.

Ace of Hearts

Ace of Hearts is the first action-thriller feature film ever produced in Rwanda by a group of Rwandan

young filmmakers. The film tells a story of a young orphaned card game genius who dies in the hands of casino gangs while he gambles for money for a heart transplant for his younger sister who is dying from Myocarditis. The movie will be showing starting this Friday at Century Cinema Kigali, Kigali City Tower. Every attendee will get pictures with actors and you will get to meet the crew.

Diplomatic Private Party

Comedian and radio presenter Arthur Nkusi will join forces with former Tusker Project Fame winner, Hope Irakoze, to entertain former street vendors or unemployed people who have since become entrepreneurs. It happens Saturday December 30 at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC).

New Year's East African Party

On January 1, Bruce Melodie, Yvan Buravan, Riderman and Tough Gang Crew will join Tanzanian superstar Ali Kiba and Uganda's dancehall queen,Sheebah, for the 10th edition of The East African Party organised by East African Promoters (EAP). It happens at Amahoro National Stadium. Entrance fee is Rwf5, 000, and Rwf10, 000 for VIP.

Compiled by Sharon Kantengwa

