Rwanda: Word Has It...

Urban Boys slammed over copycat video allegations

Urban Boys have had a seemingly rough year, in their personal lives and professionally. Safi Madiba, who left the group, has been on everyone's lips after he walked down the aisle in what was arguably the most controversial wedding this year.

Madiba's departure from group then left many wondering, and worried, about the fate of the Primus

GumaGuma Super Star season 6 winners.

It was then speculated that the remaining two members, James Manzi (Humble Jizzo) and Muhammed Nshimiyimana (Nizzo), were scouting for a new member. We are yet to confirm that rumour.

Now, word reaching our desk is that the duo is getting a 'bashing' over their new video Mfumbata. People are currently sharing screenshots on social media sites comparing themes of some of the scenes in their video copied from other videos.

Most of the themes were copied from Jason Derulo's Tip Toe featuring French Montana, Diamond Platnumz Sikomi, and Humbesmith's Focus. The two have not made any statements concerning this though.

What went wrong with Miss Rusizi?

If there is something that many had forgotten existed, it is provincial beauty pageants. They have been inconsistent over the years and one case in point is Miss Rusizi.

The last time we heard about this competition was in February 2016 when Miss Afsa Mutesi was crowned as the second queen since the beginning of the contest. One year down the road, organisers still haven't informed the public on what went wrong with the pageant.

However, we are told that the organisers, Hapa Media Centre, have a misunderstanding with district officials, who were in the past, partners in organising the event.

Word has it that district officials have declined to approve organisation of the event. It is not clear as to why they are reluctant to give organisers a go-ahead. We will keep you posted.

Magaly Pearl set to shake music scene

The local music scene is getting stronger and stronger, and noticeably, a number of women are making their way through the male-dominated field.

Magaly Pearl, a Rwandan based in the United States of America, might just be the new kid on the block.

Pearl, real name Magaly Ingabire has so far released two songs including Hold Me that was produced by Patrick Ellis, a Nigerian music video director working with Wizkid, Tekno Miles and Mr. Flavour, among others.

The upcoming singer has been in the US for the last five years, and at the time of her departure, she was a renowned makeup artiste. We wish her the best!

Is Green Sheikh coming to Rwanda?

Green Sheikh, real name Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Ali al Nuaimi, is an environmental activist and a member of one of the ruling royal families in the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh has made a name internationally for his work in the environmental conservation space. Word has it that he is currently planning his trip to Rwanda early next year.

Rwanda has had a number of celebrities visiting this year. The list comprises of Hollywood actor Sean

Penn, actresses Emmy Rossum and Sonia Rolland, wildlife photographers Joe and Mary Anne McDonald, and Miss India Magnificent Woman Icon, Simran Deenz Ahuja, to name a few.

Did Diamond spend $10000 on son's first birthday party?

Tanzanian singing sensation Diamond Platnumz splashed an alleged USD10, 000 (approximately Rwf8.5m) on his son's birthday over the weekend at his mansion in South Africa. His son Prince Nillan was celebrating his first birthday.

According to one of Diamond's close friends, the artiste spent the staggering amount on décor, among other things. The lavish party was graced by Mafikizolo's Nhlanhla Nciza.

Diamond, who purportedly charges $50,000 (approximately Rwf42m) for a gig outside Tanzania, is also said to have bought his cousin Rommy Jones a grand house on his wedding day.