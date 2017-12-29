Photo: The Herald

President Robert Mugabe and First Lady Grace Mugabe (file photo).

Former president Robert Mugabe does not deserve a generous exit package given to him by the new government because he "looted" to the extent of "externalising billions of US dollars" during his 37 year reign, says the MDC-T.

The party also said the "obscene" exit package given to the former head of state by Emmerson Mnangagwa was meant to justify what the new leader would get when he retires.

Mnangagwa on Wednesday announced a hefty retirement package for Mugabe whom he toppled last month.

The exit package includes an allowance covering medical aid contributions for himself and his wife Grace and any dependent child.

Mnangagwa also said Mugabe was entitled to international air private travel of up to a maximum of four trips per annum including Grace if she accompanies the former President.

In an interview with New Zimbabwe in Harare, Thursday, MDC-T spokesperson, Obert Gutu, said Mugabe should have gone without any benefit because he "looted" national resources during his 37 year rule.

He said the package meant that Mugabe's looting was going to contiue after office.

"Mugabe's exit package is actually obscene; how can an impoverished country like Zimbabwe grant such a hefty package to the former dictator, Robert Mugabe? This is all about placating Mugabe and it's not about protecting the interests of the majority of Zimbabweans," said Gutu.

"The feeding trough has been extended to Mugabe even in his forced retirement and to think Mugabe looted the country's resources and externalised billions of United States dollars," Gutu said.

The MDC-T national spokesperson said Mnangagwa wanted the same treatment to be accorded to him after his retirement.

"It also proves that the Mnangagwa administration is simply an extension of the profligacy of the Mugabe regime. This is all about protecting the interests of the political elite so that Mnangagwa will also enjoy the same benefits when he retires from the Presidency; it is sad beyond description," said Gutu.

"ED is increasingly displaying a lot of constitutional blunders which will expose him. He may want to please his former thieving boss so that he may also enjoy the same benefits but this is not his job. ED must follow the Constitution & must recruit professional advisors," said Linda Masarira.

Part of the government gazette announcing Mugabe's retirement package also said the former leader would keep part of his state funded security team.

"Regarding staff, the regulations provide that there will be security personnel as might be determined by the President but not less than six, and to be increased by such number as might be determined by the Head of State and Government whenever and for such period as the need arise," said the notice.

"He shall be entitled to two drivers, two private secretaries and two aide-de-camp officers or personnel assistance and two office attendants. On office and equipment, there will be provision of a fully-furnished office accommodation and a landline telephone and a cellphone, two computers and such other office equipment and materials as might be determined by the President," the notice reads.

The gazette further stated that Mugabe was going to get a fully-furnished official residence at any place in Harare, a housing allowance to be determined by Mnangagwa, or a single private residence acquired or constructed on his or her behalf at any place of his or her choice in Zimbabwe or payment of a lump sum equal to the value of the private residence.

"If the former President dies, his or her surviving spouse, or if there is no surviving spouse, his or her dependent child, must continue to be provided with suitable State residential accommodation until in the case of a surviving spouse, the date on which he or she dies or remarries, or whichever occurs first and, in the case of a dependent child, the date on which he or she dies or the date on which he or she attains the age of 21 years, whichever event occurs first," reads the notice.