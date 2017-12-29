28 December 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Four Killed, 13 Wounded in Borno Suicide Bomb Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

No fewer than four persons were killed in a suicide bomb attack on Thursday at Amarwa community of Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred at about 2 p.m. when a male suicide bomber infiltrated the village and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strapped to his body.

An eye witness, Bukar Fantai, told NAN that the bomber managed to sneak into the village disguising as a grain merchant.

Fantai said that the insurgent first approached a shop keeper and offered sorghum for sale.

He said the terrorist, thereafter, went to a shade where many villagers gathered for relaxation and detonated the explosive.

"The suicide bomber detonated the IED, blew up himself, killing three other persons, while 13 others sustained injuries in the explosion," he said.

A competent security source confirmed the attack to NAN, saying that the wounded persons were referred to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for treatment.

The source said that Police EOD and patrol teams had been deployed to sanitise the scene of the attack, adding that normalcy had been restored to the area.

Police and military authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

Nigeria

Miners Oppose Removal of Mining From Exclusive List

The Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) has opposed the removal of mining from the exclusive lists of the federal… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.