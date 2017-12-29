28 December 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

West Africa: Ecowas to Spend U.S.$29 Bn On Development Projects in West Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Vanguard
ECOWAS.
By Victoria Ojeme

Economic Community of West African States has said that it has concluded plans for sub-regional development projects worth 29.66 billion dollars for the period of 2018 to 2022.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Marcel Alain de Souza said this at the just concluded Second Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament held in Abuja, while presenting the Status Report on the State of the Community.

De Souza was represented by the commission's Vice President, Edward Singhatey.

He said that the projects would come under the Community Development Programme and cover seven priority sectors including infrastructure, energy, agriculture and health.

"For the period 2018 to 2022, the commission has selected seven priority projects from key sectors namely: Infrastructure, energy, agriculture and health.

"The overall cost of these projects is estimated at US $29.66 billion.

"In order to mobilise funds for the realisation of these priority projects for the region, a donor's roundtable on the projects will hold in Abidjan on 25th and 26th January."

Speaking on the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between the European Union and West Africa, he said that only Gambia, Mauritania and Nigeria were yet to sign.

He added the commission had organised workshops for the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and other trade unions to understand the benefit of the partnership.

Furthermore, De Souza said that the meeting of the Presidential Task Force on the proposed ECOWAS single currency was scheduled to hold in Feb. 2018.

He said the EPA, ECOWAS single currency, the Common External Tariff among others, were plans aimed at promoting integration, intraregional trade and international cooperation.

West Africa

Nigerian Senate's Seven Most Controversial Members in 2017

Like in most legislative chambers world over, the Nigerian Senate was not free from controversies in the outgoing year.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.