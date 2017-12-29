28 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Court Stops Transfer of Head Teachers

By Ouma Wanzala

The High Court in Kisumu has stopped the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) from effecting transfers of secondary school teachers across the country.

Justice David Majanja issued the order in a case in which TSC, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i have been sued.

"Leave granted do operate as a stay to the directive to TSC to effect a mass transfer of secondary school principals across the country," said Justice Majanja.

Last week , the TSC transferred a total of 557 head teachers of secondary and primary schools.

During the reshuffle, 31 principals of national schools were moved to new destinations.

At the extra-county boy schools, 78 teachers have been moved while the same number has been shifted in the girls' schools of the same category (extra-county).Eight principals have been posted to national schools that were operating without substantive heads.

At the counties, 134 vacant position at the county schools have also been filled in the transfer exercise while 19 heads were moved at the technical institutions.

