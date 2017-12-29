Nigeria: Queen of Sheba's Grave and Other Interesting Tourist Sites You Should Visit This Holiday Season

You have probably heard of or been to some popular historic locations like Badagry and Calabar and the like but did you know Queen of Sheba once lived in Nigeria and was a queen of a small town in Ogun State? We present to you a number of historic sites you might want to visit this holiday

Queen Sheba's Grave

Oke-Eri, a small village close to Ijebu- Ode in Ogun state is the land where Queen Sheba ruled when she landed Nigeria. She is better known by Her Majesty, Bilikisu Sungbo. It is said that she had mystical powers. Join the thousands of people who visit there annually to see and offer prayers to the queen.

Nok Village

Named after the Nok culture, the Nok village is located in Kaduna State. Her people are one of the earliest known producers of Terracotta. Its original habitants disappeared around 200 AD.

Pategi Beach

With its potential of being a holiday resort, it is a great place to spend your holiday or a picnic. It is located in Kwara and named after the town, Patigi. Take your fishing tackle along because you might just get lucky.

Ogba Ukwu Caves and Water Fall

It takes about two hours to explore the largest cave in West Africa. Found in Anambra, the old standing elephant foot and the gun of stones will leave you in wonder.

Oguta Lake

Welcome to the largest natural lake in Imo state where two rivers meet but don't mix. The two rivers are said to be Ogbuide and Urashi, husband and wife who had a quarrel and has refused to cross each other's path since then.

First Aso Rock

This is where colonial masters liked Lord Lugard resided. You'd also get to see the prison where Kind Jaja of Opobo and the last king of Benin Kingdom, Oba Ovonramwen Nogbaisi were imprisoned.