Nigeria: Davido Declares Wizkid 'New Best Friend' At #30BillionConcert

Nigerian music sensation David Adedeji Adeleke, aka Davido has declared, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid as his new best friend.

Davido speaking at one of Africa's biggest concert of the year tagged '30 Billion Concert' said to thousands of fans in attendance 'would you like to meet my new best friend?" to which everyone heartily yelled. Wizkid soon emerged from backstage and the two embraced.

Wizkid went on to perform one of his recent street jams 'Manya' alongside Davido raising the ecstasy in the atmosphere several notches higher. WizKid soon gave Davido a hearty shout out before exiting the stage.

It is clear that this occasion would mark the beginning of a long-lasting bromance between both stars.

Other notable artists who contributed to the excitement of the night include South African rapper Nasty C, Mo' Hits stars - Don Jazzy, Dbanj, Dr Sid, Kay Switch, Ikechukwu, Wande Coal, D Prince, CDQ, Terry G, Humble Smith, Dremo, Mayorkun, Dice Ailes, Reekado Banks,