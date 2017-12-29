28 December 2017

Nigeria: Suspended Lawmaker, Jibrin, Meets Buhari

Photo: Daily Trust
Abdulmumin Jibrin.
By Sani Tukur

The suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumini Jibrin, on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed doors.

Mr. Jibrin told State House correspondents that he met with Mr. Buhari because he considered him a father.

Mr. Jibrin, who was suspended by the House in 2016, after he accused the House leadership of fraud, declined to say if he met with the president to seek his intervention over his predicament.

"Well, I cannot comment in that regard. The most important is that I saw him and he is in a very high spirit. I greeted him like a son and he spoke to me like a father," he said.

Commenting on the clamour for his recall, Mr. Jibrin, who represents Kiru/ Bebeji, said "it Is only normal".

"Of course Nigerians like justice, my constituency has been suspended for 16 months, so it is only normal that people will talk and ask questions. Why are we not back on the aspect of court case that has been lingering in the court for the past 16 months. I think these are some of the reasons people are raising issues in the public glare," he said.

Mr. Jibrin described his experience as "a learning curve" and said "it is fine".

Mr. Jibrin also said his case is similar to that of the Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, who was also suspended but recently recalled by the Senate on the orders of the Court.

He wondered why his case is being delayed by the judiciary.

"The same case, similar case, identical case was dispensed with within two months but I am still hanging in the court system but again I know the Nigerian judiciary is just, so I am pretty sure that soonest I will be able to get judgement and my constituency will soon get back to the house," he said.

Mr. Jibrin said he took advantage of visit to sympathise with the president on his son's accident.

"I greeted him and wished his son quickest recovery," he said.

