28 December 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Fuel Crisis - Senate Summons Kachikwu, Baru

By Kemi Busari

The Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) has summoned the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, and Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Maikanti Baru, over the ongoing fuel crisis.

The Chairman of the Committee, Kabiru Marafa, on Thursday announced that the two and other stakeholders in the petroleum sector have been invited to a crucial meeting on January 4, 2018.

The announcement was made available through a press statement from the media office of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Mr. Saraki had earlier on Wednesday directed members of the committee to cut short their recess and address the lingering fuel crisis.

The statement noted that the meeting will be held on January 4, 2018 and will be aired live on the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA.

The Senate, which is presently on Christmas and New Year break is billed to resume committee work for budget defence on January 9, and commence plenary on January 16.

The fuel crisis across Nigeria has been on for about three weeks, with officials giving various reasons for it.

