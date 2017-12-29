Nigeria: Super Eagles' World Cup Opponent, Croatia Plans Friendly With Brazil

The Croatian Football Federation are in advanced talks with their Brazilian counterparts over a pre-World Cup friendly, according to reports.

Novilist newspaper claims the Croatian national team will play a friendly match against five-time world champions Brazil by the end of May or the beginning of June next year.

The newspaper added that the leadership of the Croatian Football Federation have agreed on the conditions for the friendly to take place, and what is left is the venue and date.

It is certain that the Croatia-Brazil friendly will take place in England, Stamford Bridge and Anfield are among the stadiums being considered for the event.

Ahead of their first game in the mundial against Nigeria, Croatia have lined up confirmed friendlies against Peru in Miami and Mexico in Dallas on March 23 and March 27 respectively.

Nigeria will face Poland in their first game of 2018 at the Municipal Stadium in Wrocław on May 23.