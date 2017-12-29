28 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: All Set for Koth Biro Semis

By Vincent Opiyo

The stage is set for the semi-finals of the annual Koth Biro football tournament with Friday's encounter between South B Combined and Beirut opening the chase for Sh300,000 winner's prize money.

The two faceoff Friday afternoon at the Umeme grounds in Ziwani Estate in the first semi-final, which promises fireworks if the two teams' displays so far in tournament is anything to go by.

The Charles 'Korea' Omondi-led side reached the last four after seeing off crowd-favourite Pumwani AllStars 1-0 while stylish Beirut knocked out home boys Umeme Bees on post-match penalties.

Dagoretti-based Fifa Best, who eliminated Majengo's Kingstone 2-1, tackle GAA Huruma in the second semi-final on Saturday at the same venue.

MASIKA STARS

Featuring the likes of newly signed Gor Mahia left back Wesley Onguso, budding winger Musa Masika, midfielders Anthony Wambani (Bandari) and Benson Iregi (Thika United), Fifa Best took control of proceedings from the first whistle in the Thursday morning encounter.

Seventeen-year-old Masika, who has played for the Kenya U20, tormented Kingston's defence led by veteran Maurice Odipo but it was a horrible mistake from Sofapaka goalkeeper Reuben Juma that gifted the youngster the easiest of the goals in the 20th minute.

Iregi doubled the lead 11 minutes from time thanks to another howler from Juma, who came out of his line before being beaten to the ball.

Substitute Eugene Oduor scored the consolation from the penalty spot after Elvis Ojiambo handled the ball in the box a minute to time.

"We are in this tourney to win it. I want to improve on my scoring touch to help the team win the cup," said Masika, younger brother of China-based Kenyan international Ayub Timbe.

In the second quarterfinal, GAA Huruma sent packing 10-man Masa 5-4 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Kennedy Otieno shot the Makongeni-based Masa ahead in the 18th minute but Tyson Otieno equalised for Huruma in the 63rd minute.

Masa finished with a man down after Teddy Osok was red carded in the 55th minute for a second bookable offence.

SEMIS FIXTURES

Friday

South B Combined v Beirut (Umeme stadium, Ziwani 3pm)

Saturday

Fifa Best v GAA Huruma (Umeme stadium, Ziwani 3pm)

