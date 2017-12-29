28 December 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: New Cranes Coach to Get Shs72m Monthly

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: FUFA Media/The Independent
FUFA officials unveil new Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre.
By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

Kampala — The next Uganda Cranes' coach, to be announced today, will cost at least US$20,000 (Shs72m) monthly upon their appointment.

Daily Monitor has learnt that Fufa did submit their demands to government through the ministry of education and sports hoping to split the cost between the two parties.

"Fufa informed us that their monthly outlay for the national team coach should be about US$20,000," an official familiar with the goings-on told this newspaper.

"What they (Fufa) propose is a 50-50 split in taking care of that cost," the ministry official added.

Previously, the Fufa president Moses Magogo has sought for 70-30 split between government and the federation respectively.

For the first time, Fufa has involved government in the appointment process of the national team coach, hoping that the pay becomes part of the latter's responsibility.

A four-man shortlist that includes current interim coach Moses Basena and Portuguese Emilio Ferrera.

Others to make the cut from over 90 applicants are Desibare Sebastian (France) and John McInstry (Northern Ireland) after Fufa set up a committee to pick a coach.

More on This

The 'delayed' appointment of a substantive coach for the Uganda Cranes is also down to when the money should be paid as Fufa has reneged on its promise to have one in place by November 15, a deadline that passed.

What else would it have been? Daily Monitor has also learnt from sources that the ministry of education and sports informed Fufa that they must wait until next July.

"The budgets for the (financial) year (2017/18) were already passed and money has been spent," the source told us.

"The good thing that Fufa have done is engage government this early so that cost can be catered for in the next budget," the official added.

With Uganda's budget running from July 1 - June 30, the latter assertion would then imply that government would only commit to pay from July 1, 2018.

For this year, the ministry was allocated Shs2.5 trillion. Only Shs1bn of this is allocated to the sports subsector through the National Council of Sports (NCS).

From this envelope, NCS is supposed to take care of more than 30 associations registered under it.

If government were to foot 50% of the proposed deal, the ministry would have to avail Shs432m annually, nearly half of the entire sports budget.

In such cases, the ministry should put this in their budget process, that will start in the first quarter of 2018, for the next financial year 2018/19.

More on This

Coach Desabre Steps Down in Ismaily, May be Set for Cranes Job

Frenchman Sebastien Desabre has resigned as coach of Egyptian Premier League side Ismaily, an indication that he will be… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.