Uganda: Army Destroys Eight ADF Rebel Camps

Kampala — The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) have said their air and artillery attack on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) inside DR Congo last week left eight rebel camps destroyed.

The army spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire, on Wednesday said in a statement that 100 rebels were also killed in the attack reinforced by the Congolese soldiers whom he said are currently pursuing the survivors.

"Following the launch of the air and artillery strikes in a combined joint operation by the UPDF and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC)against Allied Democratic Forces' positions on December 22, 2017, it has since been established that 8 enemy camps were successfully attacked," he said.

The army said the destroyed camps were in the ADF historical strongholds in Eastern DR Congo in general areas of Erengeti Triangle -North Kivu Province.

"They are Medina, Canada, Abia, Topoke 2, Kajaju, Camp Richard, Makayoba and Sangote. More than 100 terrorists were killed with several others wounded and their logistics stores destroyed," the statement said.

Brig Karemire denied that UPDF ground troops had entered DR Congo to pursue the rebels.

"The UPDF is maintaining active defensive operations along the borderline in Kasese, Bundibugyo and Ntoroko districts to deter any terrorists from sneaking into our territory,"

He, however, said Uganda would not hesitate to pursue the rebels if it is attacked.

"Should they attempt to attack our border villages, UPDF shall not hesitate to pursue them to wherever they will have come from," Brig Karemire said.

ADF 'threat'

Early this month, the rebels attacked the UN peacekeepers in DR Congo, killing 15 and injuring more than 50. Brig Karemire said the attack on the peacekeepers is an indication that ADF is a regional threat.

"The ADF recent attack on the UN Peacekeepers of MONUSCO from the sister country of Tanzania is an indictment to its activities not only for Uganda and DRC but also the International community. Therefore, the population in affected areas,the region and international partners shall be mobilised to stop these terrorist activities once and for all," he said.