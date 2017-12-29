Zimbabwe: Alexio, Diana in New Year's Eve Concert

They have staged several shows together at Bar Rouge over the year and they will cap 2017 in style when they share the stage at the venue on Sunday. Alexio Kawara and Diana Samkange have proved to be a spectacular combination at their shows and they have decided to seal the year with a show that is likely to be memorable.

Dubbed "2017 Shutdown Party", the show has been designed to usher people into the New Year through music and dance. Organisers of the show said their patrons enjoyed Diana and Alexio's shows hence the decision to have them together for the party to end the year. Bar Rouge manager Spencer Sahumani said people have been requesting for the combination and they will give their patrons an exciting crossover night.

"The combination thrilled people beyond expectations and we are ready to give people a memorable night to cross over into 2018. We have put a special programme in place for the night and everyone will be guaranteed of a night to remember," said Sahumani.

"We are looking forward to the day and the musicians have expressed their excitement over the event. They say it will be a good way to say goodbye to a year that solidified their combination."

Alexio said Bar Rouge was an amazing venue in 2017.

"The year has come to an end and it is a time to thank fans that have been with us through thick and thin. Bar Rouge was one of the best venues where we had spectacular shows and we will be there to end the year on a high note," said Alexio.

Diana said she is looking forward to another exciting year at Bar Rouge.

"For me it is the beginning of another promising year. Yes, it will be a gig to shut down this year and to thank God for 2017, but the show will also mean beginning 2018 on a high note at our favourite venue," said Diana.