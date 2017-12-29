28 December 2017

Tanzania: Traffic Offences Drop in December Compared to a Year Before

By Halili Letea

Dar es Salaam — Number of road accidents between December 1 and 27 this year has gone down compared to the same period last year.

This was revealed on Thursday, December 28, by the head of Traffic Police Department, Mr Fortunatus Musilimu, as he addressed reporters in the city.

According to him, on Christmas Day there were 10 accidents compared to 14 accidents that happened on the same day last year, meaning a decrease of 29 per cent.

Mr Musilimu pointed out that on December 26, there were six accidents that caused four deaths and eight injuries, while on the same date the previous year, there were six accidents that killed five and injured nine.

"A week before Christmas, from December 9 to 19, there were 42 accidents that caused 46 deathd with 46 injuries compare to 55 accidents which cause 52 death and 75 injuries on the same period last year" said Mr Musilimu.

On the other hand Mr Musilimu said the traffic police department recorded an increase of 7.4 per cent of traffic offences including speeding, overtaking, broken vehicles and drink drive.

"The arrests we made were meant to help cut the number of accidents that could occur," said Mr Musilimu.

