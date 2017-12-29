28 December 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: CRDB Bank Starts Searching for Kimei Heir

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abduel Elinaza

CRDB bank has started the process of searching for a new managing director almost two years before Dr Charles Kimei retires.

The bank constitution directs that the exercise to begin 18 months before the sitting MD retired. Dr Kimei will clock 21 years as the bank top boss by May 2019.

The process starts earlier to facilitate smooth succession, Dr Kimei announced Thursday morning.

He raised the bank from a verge of bankruptcy and turned it to be a leading financial institution in the country.

Twenty years ago the bank's assets were 54bn/- but grew to 5.9tri/- while deposits were 40bn/- and reached 4.3tri/-.

Tanzania

Mind Your Neighbour, Govt Counsels Mineral Investors

THE Deputy Minister for Minerals, Mr Stanslaus Nyongo has said that the government will revoke all mining licences… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.