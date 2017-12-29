Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) National Chairman, Dr John Magufuli has ordered the committee he formed recently to question anybody it deems necessary in tracking and verifying properties of the ruling party.

He gave the directives on Thursday, when he met with the committee for the first time in Dar es Salaam and insisted that the exercise should unveil who owns party properties, values and collections.

He urged CCM members and all citizens to cooperate with the committee when required to do so. "I want CCM properties to benefit the party; I want you to grill anyone... being a leader, member or business person, anyone... " the chairman who doubles as President insisted.

Speaking on behalf of other members, Dr Bashiru Ally said the committee has started doing its work and asked people who are using CCM properties to cooperate when required to do so.