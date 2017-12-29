28 December 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Who Is Outgoing CRDB Managing Director Dr Kimei?

By Sauli Giliard

CRDB bank has started the process of searching for a new managing director almost two years before Dr Charles Kimei retires. The bank's top boss will clock 21 years of service by May 2019, when he is expected to quit his post.

But who's Dr Kimei?

Known as a visionary leader, who championed remarkable turnaround of CRDB from loss making bank to become one of the biggest financial institutions in Tanzania with branches in Burundi, Dr Kimei is a winner of the Life Time Achievement Award.

He is the first Tanzanian to scoop the award. He was given the award in recognition of more than 30 years of outstanding contributions to the banking and financial sector in Tanzania and East African region at large. Dr Kimei was previously employed as Director-Economic Research and Policy by Bank of Tanzania (BOT) and he has been the CRDB Bank Managing Director since 1998.

Twenty years ago, the bank's assets were 54bn/- but have grown to 5.9tri/- while deposits were 40bn/- and now 4.3tri/-. Being in the financial sector for more than three decades, with myriads of achievements, he is the current Chairman of the Tanzania Bankers Association (TBA).

Opening the bank's branch in Dodoma recently, President John Magufuli congratulated CRDB Bank for achievements it has attained under Kimei's leadership since it was privatised. His Excellency President Magufuli said that CRDB Bank is among few privatised public institutions which survived.

Education Background

According to http://www.4-traders.com, the online site dealing with business leaders, Dr Kimei received his undergraduate degree from Moscow State University Lomonosov, a graduate degree from Stockholm School of Economics and a doctorate degree from the University of Uppsala.

