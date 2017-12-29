28 December 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: JPM Submits Wealth Declaration Forms, Bank Details

By Sauli Giliard

President John Magufuli has directed Public Leaders Ethics Secretariat to stop receiving public leaders' wealth declaration forms in accordance with the law by 31st December, this year.

He gave the directives today (Thursday), immediately after submitting his forms at the secretariat offices in Ilala District, Dar es Salaam. He also submitted his bank details to the secretariat.

"Honorable Judge Nsekela after the deadline, December 31, draw the line... do not receive any form to see what the law would do... ," the President told the Secretariat's Commissioner Rtrd Judge Harold Nsekela.

The Justice congratulated President Magufuli for complying with the law that requires every public leader to fill and return the said forms.

