29 December 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Why Rohr Dropped Me From Eagles - Igiebor

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Nosa Igiebor

Out-of-favour Super Eagles midfielder Nosa Igiebor has criticised the team's Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr over comments the player called untrue and also claims he has been ignored for demanding game time.

Igiebor fell out with the German tactician in the early days of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after the player told Brila FM, that he was unfairly confined to the bench and 'overlooked for less quality players.'

In a recent interview with the same radio station, Igiebor revealed the finer details of the innocuous conversation with Rohr that may have tipped his International career over the edge.

The former Real Betis man said he approached the German tactician to inquire why he's not getting game time and what he needed to work on.

"This is the standard in Europe when you're not playing at your club. You approach the Gaffer, ask for game time or at least what you need to improve on."

"Our Coach is European so, I thought he could relate. It actually shows I'm interested in playing for the national team rather than just sit on the bench.

"His response to my request was that he needed players who played in the big leagues and had that European experience.

"But, I played in Spain for Betis; I've played in the Champions League and Europa League.

"Instead he took it further and went to the press to say some players were only interested in collecting match bonuses," the 27-year-old stressed.

Currently, the midfielder plays his club football with Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS.

More on This

My Injury Won't Need a Surgery, Reveals Onyekuru

The knee injury sustained by Super Eagles and Anderlecht FC striker, Henry Onyekuru is not as serious as earlier… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.