Rwanda: REG Host Patriots in 'Game of the Season'

It will be a battle of the titans as reigning champions Rwanda Energy Group (REG) host archrivals

Patriots in the national basketball league Friday night at Amahoro Indoor Stadium, starting at 8pm.

The game will be a contest of eagles as REG look to retain the championship while Patriots are seeking to reclaim the regular season crown that they lost to REG.

The 2016 champions Patriots, led by Rwanda national team captain Aristide Mugabe, will be keen to bounce back from last Friday's surprise defeat at the hands of IPRC-Kigali while Cyrille Kalima's REG are eager to maintain their perfect start of the season with a fifth consecutive win.

Holders REG are the only unbeaten side in the ongoing 2017/2018 league while Patriots, the reigning Playoffs champions, have lost one game so far.

A win for Henry Mwinuke's team will see both title hopefuls have a 4:1win ratio while victory for the defending champions will see them stretch their win ratio to 5:0 and Patriots fall to 3:2.

However, odds are against Patriots against a REG team that looked destined to dominate Rwandan basketball for the next couple of years, given the roaster that they assembled.

REG have shown great zeal and ability to win against any opponent, but the worst mistake they would do, is to undermine Patriots. Observers are referring this encounter as game of the season.

Kalima's team will be led by the reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) Kami Kabange, Ally Kazingufu,

Bienvenu Ngandu, Olivier Shyaka and Chris Walter Nkurunziza while Mugabe, Lionnel Hakizimana, Staven Havugintwari, Sedar Sagamba and Pascal Karekezi will be key for Patriots' hopes.

The game between two teams that are favourites to win the league, will be preceded by another interesting encounter, pitting Kicukiro-based IPRC-Kigali against former champions Espoir, at 6pm.

Friday

IPRC-Kigali Vs Espoir 6pm

REG Vs Patriots 8pm