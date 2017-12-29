28 December 2017

Eritrea: Southern Regional Assembly Regular Meeting

Mendefera — The Southern Regional Assembly conducted its 17th regular meeting on 26 December in Mendefera under the theme "Our Unity: Our Strength".

Speaking at the event, Mr. Weldai Ghebre, Chairman of the Regional Assembly, stated that the development programs implemented in different areas in general and the construction of roads and energy and water supply are significantly contributing in the improvement of the lives of the public.

Mr. Woldai also called for integrated effort for the success of the mapped out development programs.

A number of government institutions and zonal administrations presented work reports of the year 2017.

Following extensive discussions on the reports presented, members of the southern regional assembly adopted a number of recommendations and resolutions on the overall activities in the Southern region.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Efrem Ghebrekrstos, Governor of the Southern region, called on the members of the Assembly to conduct persistent efforts for the success of the charted out development programs in a bid to meet demands of the society.

