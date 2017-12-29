Sudan: Nine Injured, 20 Detained in South Darfur RSF Raid

Gireida — Nine people were injured and 20 others detained during a raid by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) government militia on the Sadoun area of Gireida locality in South Darfur. A large force of RSF is currently assigned to collect illegal weapons and vehicles in Darfur.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that a force of the rapid support militia surrounded Sadoun area from all sides on Saturday. They drove men, women, and children into one place, and beat them with whips and sticks, seized the amount of SDG 7,000 and 14 mobile phones.

Among those detained include Ahmed Gamar, Jedo Mohamed Ahmed, Bashir Abakar, Abdelrahim Yagoub, El Ghali Haroun, Adam Yagoub, Azrag Mohamed, Adam Daoud and others whose names were not identified.

The residents of Gireida called on the authorities to form a committee of inquiry into these violations and return the seized items and money.

Central Darfur

In Wadi Saleh locality in Central Darfur, the RSF attacked Abuja market at camp Aradeiba in Garsila, raided the displaced people, and robbed them of money and a number of mobile phones.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that elements of the RSF in a Land Cruiser led by a lieutenant named Sabour raided Abuja market, beat the displaced people and wounded Abdelmahmoud Ibrahim with a bullet, seized the amount of SDG 7,000 from merchant Ahmed and 17 mobile phones from the displaced people.

Witnesses said those affected reported the incident to Garsila prosecution.

Residents of Tullus have complained of being beaten and tortured by RSF militiamen to force them to confess to weapons possession.

They said 11 people had been subjected to torture during a raid by the militia on a number of markets.