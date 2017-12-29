Sudan: Triplets Named After Turkish President

NOTE: The following item was first published in Sudanow on 2nd July 2017

A woman, Maysoon Mohamed Salih, has delivered a triplet, all boys, in the Turkish hospital at Neyala, North Darfur state.

That could be normal even, extraordinary, yes but normal in the Sudan.

However what was not normal was that the woman not knowing how to thank the Turks, particularly their popular president among the Sudanese people, well expressed her gratitude for the Turkish president who ordered the establishment of the Hospital, by naming her triplet, not only after the president but the president, his father and his grandfather as well: the first named Reccep, then second went with Tayyyeb and the third got the Erdogan.

Al-Sudani daily reported the news said the woman husband, Ismaeilsalih, thanked Erdogan for the "services he rendered to Muslims regardless of race or ethnicity or discrimination. "

He said this was their way of showing gratitude to the hospital and to the Turkish people in the person of Erdogan. He however hopes that the triplets would follow the footprints of ReccepTayyeb Erdogan.

Opened in February 2014, the Turkish Hospital offers badly needed medical care for the Darfurians.