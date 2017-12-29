Cameroon: CHAN 2018 - Intermediate Lions Resume Training

After a short break the players are back in camp in Yaounde to round up preparations before leaving for Morocco.

The Intermediate Lions of Cameroon resumed training in Yaounde yesterday December 27, 2017 ahead of the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco. It will be the last grouping for the team before leaving for the Moroccan campaign.

After training for three weeks, the players went on a short break before resuming for the final training.

All 25 players called to camp are present and training is going on normally without any major hitches.

Emphasis is on the players' physical fitness with Coach Rigobert Song and Assistant Coach Ernest Agbor in control. The fitness coach, Tinkeu Narcisse has been multiplying the fitness exercises to ensure readiness for the continent's second soccer bonanza.

The fitness sessions are interspersed with tactical exercises to transform individual prowess into a collective machine. Throughout their training in Yaounde, the Intermediate Lions have shown proof of commitment and determination to make Cameroon proud in the 2018 CHAN.

The Intermediate Lions are expected to leave for Morocco this weekend where they will play friendly matches against Morocco, Guinea and a First Division side in the Moroccan championship.

The training camp in Morocco will be bent on making finishing touches in the preparations. The competition will take place from January 16 to February 4, 2018. Cameroon will play in Pool D with Angola, Burkina Faso, and Congo.

According to Coach Rigobert Song Bahanag the technical staff has taken up its responsibilities and he believes that the team has players with great potentials who can create a surprise in Morocco.