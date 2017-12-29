28 December 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Seminars of Eritrean Nationals Abroad

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in the Netherlands, Angola and Israel hold discussions on the objective situation in the homeland and role of Eritrean nationals in the Diaspora in the national development drives.

The Eritrean Ambassador to the European Union and Benelux countries, Ambassador Negasi Kassa held seminar on 16 and 17 December for the Eritrean nationals residing in Rotterdam and Amsterdam.

Indicating that 2017 has witnessed the commitment and resilience of the Eritrean people and Government, Mr. Negassi called for persistent participation of nationals in the nation building process.

Likewise, at a seminar Mr. Saleh Omar, Eritrean Ambassador to South Africa and Southern African countries, conducted on 17 December for Eritrean nationals residing in Angola indicated that various development programs are being implemented with a view to ensure social justice and equitable opportunities. Regarding foreign relations, Ambassador Saleh also pointed out that major achievements are being registered in the diplomatic front to ensure peace and stability as well mutual interest.

In the same vein, the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Israel, Mr. Solomon Kinfe held seminar on 23 December for the nationals residing in the city of Beersheba.

At the seminar Mr. Solomon gave extensive briefing on the progress of national development programs vis-à-vis the role and contribution of nationals, on the importance of strengthening organizational capacity and unity and strengthening the community as well as on the consular services.

The participants expressed conviction to augment contribution in the national development endeavors.

