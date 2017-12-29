28 December 2017

Somalia: After 27 Years, Somalia Regains Control of Airspace Management

The Somali government on Thursday announced that it has officially regained control and management of its airspace after 27 years being run by the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regional office in Nairobi.

Somali President Mohamed Abdulahi Farmajo on Thursday officially inaugurated the offices and equipment installed at Mogadishu International Airport and said that the move represents a significant step towards the development of the country, Xinhua reported.

"It is a great honour for us to witness this historic day that we retake control and management of our airspace. This did not come simply and luckily, but through hard work," Farmajo said.

He thanked the officials of the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation for their efforts as well as ICAO which has been running the airport.

He added that taking over the running of Somalia's airspace is part of his government's commitment to restore important public services.

Somali Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, Mohamed Abdulahi Salad, said the government has also re-established direct flights between Mogadishu and Nairobi, which previously required a stopover in Wajir in North East Kenya for security reasons.

