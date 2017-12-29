Kenya: President Kenyatta Congratulates Liberia's Weah on Election Victory

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated former soccer star George Weah for winning the Liberian Presidential poll.

In the message posted on his Twitter handle, President Kenyatta lauded the people of Liberia for the peaceful poll and offered his support to the new head of state.

"President-elect Weah's victory is a triumph of democracy. Kenya will stand with Liberia, for we believe that Pan-African cooperation will win every African the prosperity and freedom they deserve. I look forward to working with President Weah in the service of those ideals," President Kenyatta tweeted.

Weah is set to succeed incumbent Ellen Johnson Sirleaf next month making it the country's first democratic transition in over 70 years.

The Liberian President-Elect had tweeted declaring his resolve to serve Liberia.

"My fellow Liberians, I deeply feel the emotion of all the nation. I measure the importance and the responsibility of the immense task which I embrace today. Change is on," he tweeted.