Nigeria: Nasfat Buoys Religious, Trade Relationship With Ghana

Nigeria's High Commissioner to Ghana, Femi Abikoye, has applauded Nasrul-Lahi-l Fatih Society (NASFAT) for promoting the religious, socio-economic, trade and investment relationship with its neighbouring West African country.

Abikoye, who spoke at the 4th NASFAT's Biennial Conference in Accra-Ghana, said he was full of joy to have such a huge conference in Ghana.

"Ghana is a second home to millions of Nigerians with over Four million Nigerians in Ghana. We have a lot of areas of collaboration. NASFAT has done several million naira worth of bilateral relations with this conference. You have also done well in improving the socio-economic, trade, investment and religious relationship," he said.

The Guest Speaker, Sheikh FazluRahman Ali Hassan, who spoke on the topic, 'Managing the Expansion of Dawah', urged Muslims to be more organized and united in the quest to grow the Ummah.

He said, "As Ummah, we need to work collectively, share good practices and utilise our talents maximally to make progress. What we do is more important than what we say and we must practice the true teachings of Islam."

Sheikh Hassan warned against describing terrorists as Muslim terrorists, asking the audience to be careful of biased reporting.

Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Abdul-Wasiu Omotunde-Young, commended NASFAT for its giant strides so far in the area of Dawah, education, economic empowerment among others and called on NASFAT's management to remain focused by inviting people to all that is good.

President of NASFAT, Engr. Kamil Bolarinwa, said that diversity should not in any way undermine the practice and observance of our religion.

He said, "We need to be models of positive values such as tolerance, peace, justice, equity, respect for others, integrity and the likes."

He called on Muslim elites to do more for Islam.

"NASFAT is committed to continuing quality education in all areas," he said. "And that's why we set up Fountain University and intend to make it one of the best in the world."

NASFAT's BOT Chairman, Alhaji Abdul-Lateef Olasupo, urged members to continue to serve Allah through service to humanity with their resources.

He said, "We must continually strive to be enthusiastic missionaries, share the good values and develop the distinguishing competencies in members."