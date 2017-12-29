29 December 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: D' Tigers to Open Camp With Home-Based Players for 2019 World Cup Qualifiers

By Alex Monye

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has said that plans are in progress to ensure the male basketball team gets the best assistance to qualify for the 2019 World cup.

D Tigers who will begin their quest for the world cup ticket next year February, according to the NBFF will open camp with domestic players early enough before their foreign counterparts join the team.

NBBF stated that the board would also roll out plans on its activities by January to enable sponsors and stakeholders in the dunking game gear up to make sure basketball excel in 2018.

The Federation declared that the national basketball teams coaches have started making arrangements to get the best players to battle for the world cup ticket.

A statement by the body reads: "D Tigers would begin preparations for the world cup ticket early February with domestic players because the foreign based players would be in action for their various clubs at that time. So they will join the team as preparations progresses.

"The NBFF would announce its activities by January. Also plans are on deck to ensure the male and female basketball league get a new look next year."

Nigeria will be contending in group B which consist of Mali, Rwanda and Uganda in the World Cup qualifiers. The games will hold from February 23 to 25.

