Sudan: Minister of Defense Receives Russian Deputy Chief of Staff

Khartoum — The Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Oaf, has affirmed the keenness of Sudan to Strengthening its relations with Federal Republic of Russia and establish cooperation with it in all domains, especially in the military field.

This came when he received at his officeThursday the Russian Deputy Chief of Staff who arrived in the beginning of this week on a several-day visit.

The minister has expressed his pleasure and welcome to the important visit which followed the historical visit of President Al-Bashir to Russia lately.

The Russian Deputy Chief of Staff has expressed his appreciation over the result of the visit and what was achieved, affirming the keenness of his country to boost its relations with Sudan for the interest of the two countries.