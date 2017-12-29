Sudan: FM Issues Final Report in the Case of Second Secretary At the Sudan Diplomatic Mission in New York

Khartoum — A disciplinary committee in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to demote to a lower grade, among other disciplinary measures, a Sudanese diplomat who was accused of involvement in an unbecoming conduct in October this year.

The committee said, although the accusation was not substantiated by two separate committees, including an American independent investigation office, still it found the junior diplomat in breach of correct conduct and ethics of his profession for frequenting the lieu in which he was found.

The Ministry in a statement it issued here Thursday referred to the incident in which the social media had dwelt during the month of October this year on accusations of misbehavior of a Second Secretary at the Sudanese Diplomatic Mission in New York, which breaches the ethics of his diplomatic status.

The Ministry, the statement said, immediately contacted the mission to probe the matter and also summoned the diplomat to the Ministry's Head Office where he was interrogate by a competent committee. This committee recommended that he be brought before a Disciplinary Council in accordance with the procedures in place.

It said upon the approval and the orientation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Council went through the report of the Interrogation Committee and the report prepared by an Independent American office, delegated by the Ministry through its Mission in New York.

It said the said diplomat presented himself before the Council in a number of sessions after which the Council submitted its findings to the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the specific conclusions

The statement said was proved to the council that the said person was on that evening of 8-10-2017, and until a late hour of the night in a lieu that is no fit for a Sudanese diplomat to frequent, in clear breach of Article 4/z and article 26/c of the National Services Regulations for the year 2007.

Second, it added, it was clear to the council from the details of the minutes of the committee and from the report of the said independent investigative office, neither of the two has come up with solid evidence to substantiate the claim that the said person committed any misconduct or misbehavior act but it was clear he had placed himself in a position of suspicion that would expose him to accusations of unbecoming and improper conduct.

The statement said thirdly the council has concluded that the said diplomat by frequenting such areas and in an activity that is not related to any of his official duties, has violated the laws and regulations of the Civil Service and of the diplomatic corps laws, and of the guidelines to the performance of the diplomatic mission (paragraph 4 conduct) that stipulated full integrity.

Based on aforesaid and on conclusions and recommendation of the two probe committees and the Ministry has decided the following:-

1- Demote the said diplomat to the immediate lower grade

2- Transferring him permanently from the mission and denying him any promotion and any transfer for three years

3- Serve him a final warning against committing any act violating the rules and regulation of the civil service laws and regulations

The statement concluded that The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to renew its full confidence in the integrity and the righteousness of its staffers and would like to reaffirm furthermore its keenness and its firm commitment on the observance of regulations relevant to the observance of professional and ethical conduct.