Sudan: Minister for Defense Receives Russian Army Deputy Chief of Staff

Khartoum — The Minister for Defense, Lt General Awad Mohamed Ahmed Bin Aouf, on Thursday received the visiting Russian Army Deputy Chief of Staff and reaffirmed Sudan's keenness to develop relations with Federal Republic of Russia and build partnership in the various domains, particularly the Defense fields.

The Minister received the Russian Deputy Chief of Staffs, Alexander Alexitic who arrived to Khartoum early this week on a several day visit to the Sudan.

The Minister for Defense has expressed his happiness to receive the Deputy Chief of Staff and commended the visit as an important one that comes following the historic visit by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omar Bashir, to Russia.

He expressed hope that the visit of the Russian official would bear fruitful results.

The Russian official has on his part expressed satisfaction over the outcome of his visit and what has been achieved, reaffirming his country's keenness to strengthen relations with the Sudan in the interest of the two countries and the two friend peoples.